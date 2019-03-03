Department launches online portal for students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students studying at state government degree, engineering and polytechnic colleges can avail some important services through the online portal launched by the state Department of Collegiate Education.Under the sampradana e-portal launched by state Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda on Saturday, students can get their admission extract, study certificate, no due certificate and provisional degree certificates.

“The Technical Education Department will also issue diploma certificates, diploma marks cards, correction of marks cards, eligibility certificates, transfer certificate and duplicate marks cards,” G T Devegowda said.

The department is also using this portal for corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity. As details of all government colleges are available on the portal, the public as well as corporates can take up CSR programmes.