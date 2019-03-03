Home Cities Bengaluru

Temperature may soar above 35 degree Celsius this week in Bengaluru

Sultry weather is expected to prevail in the city in the coming week, as maximum temperatures is expected to cross 35 degree Celsius. 

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:35 AM

(EPS|Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sultry weather is expected to prevail in the city in the coming week, as maximum temperatures is expected to cross 35 degree Celsius. Though overcast conditions will prevent maximum temperatures from crossing 38 or 39 degree Celsius, they will affect minimum temperatures, which is expected to be two to three degrees above normal, between 20 and 22 degree Celsius.

Forecasts by India Meteorological Department indicate that the maximum temperatures will be around one to two degree Celsius above normal, during the course of the week. However, minimum temperatures are expected to be three to four degree Celsius above normal, which will  result in relatively warmer mornings.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, S S M Gavaskar, scientist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said that though overcast conditions are expected for most of next week, rainfall is unlikely. 

Commenting on weather patterns in the month of March, he said that maximum temperatures, that cross 35 degree Celsius, has been recorded in Bengaluru in the last ten years. According to India Meteorological Department, while the maximum temperature recorded till date is 37.3 degree Celsius, in 1996, the maximum temperature recorded in the last ten years, is 37.2 degree Celsius, in 2017.

