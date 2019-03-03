Two lakh students register for CET   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has received 2,02,430 applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019, when the last date for online submissions ended on Friday.As per data, of the 2.02 lakh candidates, 1,84,914 paid the fees while the rest have time till March 6 to do so. Compared to CET 2018, there is a steep increase in the number of applications received.

The CET 2019 is scheduled to be

held on April 23, 24 and 25.

As per the data, 1.90 applications were registered during CET 2018, which also included Medical, Dental and Ayush seat aspirants.

This year, it is only engineering, B Pharma and D Pharma, B Tech and Agri science courses. “We did not invite applications for Medical, Dental and Ayush courses. Looking at that there is an increase in candidates registered for CET this year,” said a senior KEA official.

Authorities said applications for seat allotment to Medical, Dental and Ayush courses will be called separately after the completion of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).Meanwhile, KEA has been getting requests from students seeking extension of date to submit applications. Authorities said this is being discussed at the higher level and the decision will be notified soon.