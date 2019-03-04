Home Cities Bengaluru

Two bitumen plants in Bengaluru will keep roads in top shape

Despite BBMP scrapping the project in 2016, it was taken up again after Karnataka Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar asked Palike officials to call for a tender.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Road pothole

If everything goes as per BBMP’s claims, Bengaluru city’s roads may not be scarred by potholes in the coming years (File Photo | EPS)

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes as per the local civic body’s claims, the city’s roads may not be scarred by potholes in the coming years. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which has already started white-topping work on major city roads, with a promise to provide better road surfaces for many years, will soon have bitumen plants in the city to attend to the chronic potholes.

BBMP, which had called for tenders for the establishment of two bitumen plants in the city that can supply asphalt mix to the Palike regularly for the next five years, will issue a work order in a week to the winning bidder.    

According to BBMP, the bidder will supply, instal and commission asphalt batch mix plants of 80/100 TPH capacity, with paving equipment, tippers/trucks and supply of various bituminous mixes, with operation and maintenance of the plant for 5 years in Chikkanagamangala of Anekal taluk and Kannoor village.

Praveen Lingaiah, Executive Engineer, Traffic Engineering Cell, told The New Indian Express, “The tender was approved at the government level recently, and we will issue work orders to the bidder in a week. Installation of the plants may take three months, so they will be in operation by June. We hope that for this monsoon, we will be able to attend to the potholes at the earliest.”

Despite BBMP scrapping the project in 2016, it was taken up again after Karnataka Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar asked Palike officials to call for a tender.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru roads Bengaluru road maintenance Bengaluru potholes bitumen plants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp