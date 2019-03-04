Home Cities Bengaluru

20-year-old student develops robot to monitor farms, forest fires

An unmanned ground vehicle, the size of a college bag, it sports four wheels to move around as well as a basic handset with a SIM and camera to record videos.

Published: 04th March 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sharan Poovaiah, a student of NIE, Mysuru, has designed the robot to help the farming community | udayashankar S

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-year-old Shravan Poovaiah’s visit to his native Ammathi in Virajpet last year led him to design a machine which would help reduce his mother’s burden of not just monitoring several workers at their coffee estate on her own, but also receive alerts on wild animal movements and forest fires.  Shravan, an engineering student studying BE (Mechanical) at National Institute of Engineering in Mysuru, comes from a family of farmers and designed the robot to help the community at large.

An unmanned ground vehicle, the size of a college bag, it sports four wheels to move around as well as a basic handset with a SIM and camera to record videos. Explaining how it works, Shravan said the prototype of the robot has a camera which can record all activities across the farm. The robot is designed to rotate 360 degrees to capture videos, and its owner can dial into the handset from anywhere in the world to connect to the robot.

Once connected, the owner can use the dial pad (numbers 2, 8, 4 and 6) to control the movement of the vehicle in four directions.“This is similar to games played on cell phones. The equipment hardly weighs 1kg and is very compact,” he said.

The robot prototype is designed in such a way it can move on any quality of surface. It is also suited to operate under any weather condition, including rains. It runs on solar power batteries.

“It is designed in a such a way that users can monitor the video recordings on their phones. The speed of the robot prototype is adjusted in such a way that recording can be watched with more clarity,’’ he said.

The cost of the equipment is Rs 3,000. Shravan, who worked on the prototype for six months, said it can also be used to check for wild animal movements and fires within the property and keep a track od workers.
Shravan recently demonstrated his prototype on National Science Day (February 28) at his college. His work, which was backed by his Physics professor Dr M V Deepa Urs, was met with applause.

Furthermore, former Director of the Karnataka State Open University, Prof B S Vishwanath, also assured Shravan to assist him further with the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shravan Poovaiah Robot Farms Forest fires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp