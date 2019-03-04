Home Cities Bengaluru

Kammanahalli: 8 days after electrocution, no action over boy’s death

Uday was electrocuted when he came in contact with an exposed live wire while playing with his elder brother in Rajkumar Park, maintained by BBMP, in Kammanahalli.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Rajkumar Park where Uday died

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been eight days since 7-year-old Uday N got electrocuted in a park in Kammanahalli. However, Banaswadi police are yet to take any action against the officials concerned.

The incident was reported last Sunday and police had taken up a case of death by negligence. But so far, no action has been initiated against officials of BESCOM, BBMP or BDA. No official has even been questioned in this regard, police officials said.

Uday N

A senior police official from Banaswadi, under whose jurisdiction the park falls, said that BESCOM officials had given a written complaint to the police stating that they had no role in the case. Instead, they alleged that the electric connection was illegally taken by a private agency that was renovating the park. Surprisingly, the name of this agency does not even find a mention in the FIR.

“We had issued a notice to the officials a day after the incident but none of them have responded. Action will be taken against BDA or BBMP while they continue blaming each other,” he said.The father of the deceased, Nagaraj, a daily wage labourer, said, “I do not know why there is a delay in making any arrest. I am in Kolar to conduct rituals  for my son and I am yet to meet the BBMP Mayor. Once I return to Bengaluru, I will meet the police officials.”

Uday was electrocuted when he came in contact with an exposed live wire while playing with his elder brother in Rajkumar Park, maintained by BBMP, in Kammanahalli. Uday’s elder brother was unhurt although he tried to rescue his brother.Uday was rushed to a private hospital which declared him brought dead.

Officials who conducted preliminary investigation found that a live wire whose insulation was neatly shaved off had been used to power electrical equipment for renovation work at the park. But the live wire had been left as it is. Uday had stepped barefoot on this wire.Locals had staged a protest in the area after the incident.

Kammanahalli

