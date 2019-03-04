Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP writes to global body to train ABC vets

Randeep D, Additional Commissioner (Administration), BBMP, said the objective is to improve the ABC programme in the city.

By Akhila Damodaran
BENGALURU:

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has recently written to Worldwide Veterinary Service, International Training Centre (WVS ITC) to seek collaboration with the organisation and train their Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeons. The letter was sent on the occasion of World Spay Day, which was on February 26.

Randeep D, Additional Commissioner (Administration), BBMP, said the objective is to improve the ABC programme in the city. “We have floated tenders to all ABC service providers. If they wish to collaborate with BBMP on the programme, they need to be certified by WVS so that we have only the right people coming to partner with us. They may also avail the special course on para veterinarians that WVS provide,” he said. He added that the cost of the corporation’s vets will be borne with the funds for ABC programmes provided by the government. “Others will have to bear the cost themselves,” he said.

The online #SpayItForward Campaign, spearheaded by Bengaluru-based CJ Memorial Trust and Citizens for Animal Birth Control (CABC), aims to spread awareness on the importance of neutering and issues related to uncontrolled breeding. “I am happy that Bengaluru is the first city to take such initiatives,” he added.

Randeep had also done a Facebook live video to spread awareness. “It is the responsibility of pet parents to have them spayed,” he said.  

The campaign that began last Tuesday is also being supported by private veterinarians. Several Facebook live videos with veterinarians and animal lovers, where the experts answer the queries of pet parents, are being organised.

Leading vets of the city have offered to give a 20 per cent discount on spay/neuter surgeries booked through this month, in an attempt to promote responsible pet parenting. Many have also offered a limited number of free surgeries for rescues or community dogs.

The response to the campaign has been encouraging for pet lovers. “Neutering will help control unnecessary territorial aggression, cancer and uterine infections as well. Both cats and dogs should be spayed. Cats, especially, due to aggression, may leave home in search of a mate. They may end up being injured by dogs or electrocuted. There have been such cases,” Naik observed.

