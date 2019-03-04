BBMP yet to pay for work done three years ago: Contractors

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), accused of not maintaining the Storm Water Drain (SWD) system in the city, has managed to get huge funds allocated for development works from the government. However, contractors who have worked on the SWD development project remain an unhappy lot.

The contractors, who had taken up work worth around Rs130 crore in 2016 when the city roads suffered water-logging, complain that they have not been paid even after three years.“We had taken up work such as construction of retaining walls and D-silting along the SWD stretch immediately after the government ordered. But the government has not released the payment and our repeated requests to BBMP have gone futile,” a contractor said.

Also, it has been said that the government is planning to hand over a project worth Rs 4,500 crore to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) under 4(G) exemption of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, and SWD contractors suspect that allocation for SWD development works at the cost of Rs 1,434 crore in the same action plan will be made to KRIDL.

“There is nothing wrong if they do not hand us the projects. But there has to be some transparency and fairness in the process,” another SWD contractor said.

BS Prahallad, Chief Engineer, Storm Water Drain, BBMP, denied any possibility of handing over the works to KRIDL. “We will take up the work by calling tenders. We can hand over the work to KRIDL only during emergency or immediate requirement. Secondly, as far as I know, we have made payments to all contractors. If there are issues, they can approach me, and I will put up the file,” he said.