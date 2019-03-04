Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP yet to pay for work done three years ago: Contractors

The contractors, who had taken up work worth around Rs130 crore in 2016 when the city roads suffered water-logging, complain that they have not been paid even after three years.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image of SWD in Kumbaragundi used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nagesh Polali/EPS)

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), accused of not maintaining the Storm Water Drain (SWD) system in the city, has managed to get huge funds allocated for development works from the government. However, contractors who have worked on the SWD development project remain an unhappy lot.

The contractors, who had taken up work worth around Rs130 crore in 2016 when the city roads suffered water-logging, complain that they have not been paid even after three years.“We had taken up work such as construction of retaining walls and D-silting along the SWD stretch immediately after the government ordered. But the government has not released the payment and our repeated requests to BBMP have gone futile,” a contractor said.

Also, it has been said that the government is planning to hand over a project worth Rs 4,500 crore to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) under 4(G) exemption of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, and SWD contractors suspect that allocation for SWD development works at the cost of Rs 1,434 crore in the same action plan will be made to KRIDL.
“There is nothing wrong if they do not hand us the projects. But there has to be some transparency and fairness in the process,” another SWD contractor said.

BS Prahallad, Chief Engineer, Storm Water Drain, BBMP, denied any possibility of handing over the works to KRIDL. “We will take up the work by calling tenders. We can hand over the work to KRIDL only during emergency or immediate requirement. Secondly, as far as I know, we have made payments to all contractors. If there are issues, they can approach me, and I will put up the file,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP BBMP Contractors SWD system SWD contractors Karnataka government Bengaluru development projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp