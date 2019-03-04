BMRCL drops the axe, pitches in to save two Bannerghatta trees 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While nature lovers have been campaigning for a month to save two trees – marked by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for axing due to an upcoming Metro line – they were unable to gather the required funds for the same. A 30-feet wide Banyan tree and a five-feet wide Peepal tree on Bannerghatta Main Road near Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research were to be transplanted around February 14. A sum of `7 lakh was the target amount for the process.

After several requests by residents of the area and other campaigners, BMRCL has finally agreed to pitch in for the same. “So far, we have been able to raise only `71,100 through an online fund raising campaign. This is not enough as we need to hire cranes, safety equipment, labourers, gunny bags, manure, soil and other machineries such as JCB diggers. We have been requesting BMRCL to help us with the machinery at least,” said Joy VR, a campaigner.

Ajay Seth, Managing Director of BMRCL, said the corporation would support the public by providing machinery, but according to their assessment, the trees are too big to be translocated. Metro authorities told the campaigners, “BMRCL will provide support to the extent of a crane, trailer and a JCB. Other minor materials, labour, and the process of translocation and maintenance of the trees may be arranged by the people.”

Joy said they would be able to save nearly `4 lakh with the help of BMRCL which means they have to raise only `3 lakh, and adds that the translocation will be done in the next 10 days.

The process involves uprooting the trees, applying medicines to the roots and surrounding area, packing it up with gunny bags containing the original soil, manure and river sand. This will help the trees survive as they adjust to the new soil in Arekere, where they will be translocated.

Vijay Nishanth, the tree doctor who has facilitated such tree transplantations earlier, said,“This will be a huge challenge because of the size of the tree. The banyan tree is nearly 100 years old and the peepal tree is around 40 years old. We have been working hard to gather funds but due to shortage, it has been delayed.”

“He explained that the process would require two to three 100-tonne cranes costing approximately `1.7 lakh each. Nearly 15 to 20 labourers need to paid as well. “It will take three days for the procedure. Ideally, the metro should have taken up this task but citizens have come forward to save the trees,” said Nishanth.