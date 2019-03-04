Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University to ban entry of pets inside campus

The rule comes in the wake of a recent incident where a pet dog belonging to one of the walkers killed a peacock on the campus

Published: 04th March 2019

Stray dogs

Dogs inside Bangalore University campus (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: People on their daily morning run in Jnana Bharati campus of Bangalore University will no longer be allowed to bring their pets inside the campus. This rule, to be implemented soon, comes in the wake of a recent incident where a pet dog belonging to one of the walkers killed a peacock on the campus.

Speaking about the ban, Prof K R Venugopal, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, said, “As per our information, there are over 200 peacocks on the campus that can be spotted in the mornings. A few days ago, a pet dog attacked a dancing peacock, and killed it on the spot.”

After the incident, the vice chancellor received requests from students and staff who reside at the campus, to restrict the entry of public and ban their pets. “We will issue a notice banning entry of pets soon,” added Venugopal.

Not just pets, the university will soon restrict access to the public too. The gate from Gandhi Bhavan side will be closed to the public. However, they will be allowed to take the stretch between Mysore Road entrance (railway gate) to Outer Ring Road (Ambedkar College Road).

Talking about the restricted entry points, Venugopal said, “I have been receiving complaints about people bringing garbage inside the campus. Vehicles are also seen 24/7 inside the campus, which  disturbs the students.”

In the stretch where the public will be allowed to enter, the university will erect a 20-foot-high fence on both sides of the road, he added.

