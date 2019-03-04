Decaying tree falls on bike riders, kills one

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old PU student was killed, while his friend escaped with minor injuries when a tree with decayed and weakened roots fell on their two-wheeler on Ring Road, near Kadirenahalli, in KS Layout police station limits on Saturday night. Tension prevailed in the area as locals staged a protest, alleging that BBMP negligence had caused the mishap. Traffic was also affected for a while. The deceased is Umar Pasha, a first-year PU first year in a private college, from Iliyas Nagar.

Police said the incident occurred around 9.30pm, when Pasha and his friend Mohammed Mateen, also 17, were returning home from Yarabnagar. Pasha was riding his scooter past the tree when it uprooted and fell. Pasha, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Mateen, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries. Mateen was rushed to a private hospital while Pasha’s body was shifted to KIMS hospital for postmortem. His last rites were performed at Banashankari burial ground.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and Banashankari ward corporator S Ansar Pasha announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family.