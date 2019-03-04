Give us short-loop buses too, say Bellandur residents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is hort loop bus services, which run between two relatively short destinations, have been on the city’s list of demands for a long time. Primarily useful for commuters of Bengaluru’s various IT corrdiors, short loop services were announced for Electronics City by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) recently and are scheduled to begin next week.

This acceptance of the requirement for these services by the BMTC has now led to employees working in an around Bellandur as well as resident welfare associations in the area also asking that the BMTC look closely at their requests for short-loop services as well. According to residents, the requirement for these loop lines is already present and the BMTC would benefit tremendously if they start these services as well.

Previously the representations were submitted multiple times starting eight months ago, to BMTC, MLA Aravind Limbavali and MLC Rizwan Arshad. The routes put forward by citizens included connectivity between suburban railway stations and buses. For the three loop lines in Electronics City that the BMTC has agreed to, the proposed bus schedules have been released according to BMTC officials.

“We will see how the spokes run and take the hub model forward. Meantime, each of the Wipro commuters and ORRCA commuters can use this facility and help,” Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Kasavanahalli and member of SaveBellandur said. Managing Director NV Prasad had earlier said that directions had been given to the traffic department to study and implement the routes. They are working out the number of buses for each route, timings and the kind of bus – mini, Volvo or regular buses which will be co-ordinated with depots for the same.

“The pending routes suggested by the citizens are being looked into and may take another week or so. As of now, we are focussing on getting the approved lines to run smoothly,” said a BMTC official.