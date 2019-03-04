Man dies while cleaning school toilet chamber

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Begur police on Sunday arrested a private school principal along with two other staffers after a 27-year-old man died of asphyxiation while manually cleaning a toilet pit at the school premises in Hongasandra.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the three accused -- identified as Raghavan, the principal; Saroja, vice-principal; and Kishore Kumar, co-ordinater of Jai Hindh International School -- were supervising the cleaning without providing any safety kit to the worker.

According to the police, Manu V, a resident of Hongasandra, had come to the school to clear the blocked toilet chamber. No other helpers were with him when he was asked to get into the pit to clean it manually.

Raghavan, Saroja and Kumar were standing nearby even as Manu went into the pit without any safety kit. During the cleaning, he fell unconscious due to asphyxiation. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Manu’s wife Nandini filed a case when she was informed about the incident. They have a four-year-old son.Begur police learnt that Manu’s death was caused due to the school management’s negligence. The three have been handed over in judicial custody.

7 March, 2017 : 3 workers suffocated after entering a 15-feet manhole on Kaggadasapura main road. Police later arrested three officials from Ramky Infrastructure Ltd.

October 18, 2016 : 2 labourers died while cleaning a manhole of RNS Shanti Nivas apartment in Yeshwantpur. The deceased were employees of LNV Agency, a sewage treatment unit

August 18, 2016: 2 labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a manhole at CPWD quarters near Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya’s house in Jayamahal. BBMP contractor did not provide safety equipment to them, and members of BBMP Safai Karamchari Association complained to police.

April​ 3, 2016: 4 workers suffocated to death after entering a 12-foot manhole at Doddaballapur with no safety gear