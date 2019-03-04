BMRCL begins track work to Anjanapura begins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BMRCL has initiated the track laying work in Reach-4 extension from Yelachenahalli station and proceeding towards Anjanapura Township station on Sunday.

The section, with a total length of 6.05 km with two tracks, is likely to be completed by October this year. Thereafter, system works such as laying of 3rd rail, power cables and signalling works is expected to start. It is planned that this line will open thereafter by August 2020, the BMRCL said in a statement.

“Also, arrangements have been made to start the track work in Reach-2 extension from Mysore Road station towards Kengeri station by this month-end and is likely to be completed by December. Track-laying contract has been awarded to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, New Delhi at an approximate contract value of Rs 530 crore. The work includes complete track works in Phase 2 main lines and all depots,” the release added.