Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL begins track work to Anjanapura begins

The section, with a total length of 6.05 km with two tracks, is likely to be completed by October this year.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro

Bengaluru metro (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BMRCL has initiated the track laying work in Reach-4 extension from Yelachenahalli station and proceeding towards Anjanapura Township station on Sunday.

The section, with a total length of 6.05 km with two tracks, is likely to be completed by October this year. Thereafter, system works such as laying of 3rd rail, power cables and signalling works is expected to start. It is planned that this line will open thereafter by August 2020, the BMRCL said in a statement.

“Also, arrangements have been made to start the track work in Reach-2 extension from Mysore Road station towards Kengeri station by this month-end and is likely to be completed by December. Track-laying contract has been awarded to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, New Delhi at an approximate contract value of Rs 530 crore. The work includes complete track works in Phase 2 main lines and all depots,” the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMRCL Yelachenahalli Anjanapura Township station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp