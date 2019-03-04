No city for walkers: Footpath parking sees four-fold rise in one month

Aarthi M By

BENGALURU: Footpaths in the city are being taken over by parked vehicles, thanks to traffic congestion and lack of parking space. This causes a huge inconvenience to the people walking on such paths. The traffic department fined 1,045 cases in December last year. The number has increased to 4,640 cases in January 2019. A fine of `100 was collected from people who parked their vehicles on the footpath.

“It is impossible to find a place to park in the city. There are ‘No Parking’ sign boards in every corner. What if I want to park my vehicle for a minute and go into a shop on a busy road? We want some parking spots in every area where our vehicles can be parked safety,” rued Vivek Yadav, a daily commuter.

A traffic official near CBI Road explained that he observes many people parking their vehicles on footpaths. “When we ask people the reason they have parked their vehicle on a footpath, they tell us that they stepped out for just a minute and there is no place to park. But we still fine them,” he said.

Commuters complain that peak hours are the worst time to use footpaths. P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police (Traffic), stated that the number of vehicles on the road have increased and the width of the road is not as much as before in order to contain the vehicles during peak hours. “This is a spill-over kind of situation. This is the time we look for other alternatives like expanding our road, flyovers, etc. If we do not assess the situation properly, it is going to be chaotic in the future. Also riding on the footpath riding is common during peak traffic hours especially from 8.30am to 10am,” he added.