Home Cities Bengaluru

No city for walkers: Footpath parking sees four-fold rise in one month

Footpaths in the city are being taken over by parked vehicles, thanks to traffic congestion and lack of parking space.

Published: 04th March 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A fine of `100 is collected from people who park their vehicles on the footpath

By Aarthi  M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Footpaths in the city are being taken over by parked vehicles, thanks to traffic congestion and lack of parking space. This causes a huge inconvenience to the people walking on such paths. The traffic department fined 1,045 cases in December last year. The number has increased to 4,640 cases in January 2019. A fine of `100 was collected from people who parked their vehicles on the footpath.

“It is impossible to find a place to park in the city. There are ‘No Parking’ sign boards in every corner. What if I want to park my vehicle for a minute and go into a shop on a busy road? We want some parking spots in every area where our vehicles can be parked safety,” rued Vivek Yadav, a daily commuter.
A traffic official near CBI Road explained that he observes many people parking their vehicles on footpaths. “When we ask people the reason they have parked their vehicle on a footpath, they tell us that they stepped out for just a minute and there is no place to park. But we still fine them,” he said. 

Commuters complain that peak hours are the worst time to use footpaths. P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police (Traffic), stated that the number of vehicles on the road have increased and the width of the road is not as much as before in order to contain the vehicles during peak hours. “This is a spill-over kind of situation. This is the time we look for other alternatives like expanding our road, flyovers, etc. If we do not assess the situation properly, it is going to be chaotic in the future. Also riding on the footpath riding is common during peak traffic hours especially from 8.30am to 10am,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp