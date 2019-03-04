Parks, medians, junctions to get a greener look soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Horticulture Department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is all set to beautify the city by maintaining parks, medians and flyovers in all zones, the main ones being east, west, south, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura and RR Nagara. The department requires `70 crore for maintenance and `60 crore for development.

Out of 1,048 parks, tenders have been called for 741 parks and 30 per cent of the work has been completed. “We have listed the places that need development and are waiting for approval of funds,” said a senior official from the Horticulture Committee.

The committee is planning on fencing medians with ornamental grills. “We would like to focus on areas with more public movement like Church Street, Airport Road, etc. There are places where Metro has come up but we cannot decorate the median. Instead, we will maintain other places,” said an official from the department.