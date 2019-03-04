Home Cities Bengaluru

Parks, medians, junctions to get a greener look soon

Out of 1,048 parks, tenders have been called for 741 parks and 30 per cent of the work has been completed.

Published: 04th March 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The department requires `70 crore for maintenance of mediansintenance of medians

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Horticulture Department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is all set to beautify the city by maintaining parks, medians and flyovers in all zones, the main ones being east, west, south, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura and RR Nagara. The department requires `70 crore for maintenance and `60 crore for development.

Out of 1,048 parks, tenders have been called for 741 parks and 30 per cent of the work has been completed. “We have listed the places that need development and are waiting for approval of funds,” said a senior official from the Horticulture Committee.

The committee is planning on fencing medians with ornamental grills. “We would like to focus on areas with more public movement like Church Street, Airport Road, etc. There are places where Metro has come up but we cannot decorate the median. Instead, we will maintain other places,” said an official from the department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp