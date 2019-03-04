Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman accuses business partner of rape, blackmail

A police officer said that the accused was subjected to medical tests soon after the complaint, but there wasn’t enough evidence

Published: 04th March 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman accused her business partner of raping her and then blackmailing her. Hulimavu police said the incidents occurred between December 2016 and February 2019. The victim filed a complaint two months ago.

On Saturday, she met senior police officials for not taking any action. In her complaint, she said Balaji L, a resident of Hulimavu and a realtor, had invested Rs 1 lakh in a firm owned by the victim’s brother.

The victim alleged that Balaji had taken her to his house and raped her while filming videos. Later, he started blackmailing her with the videos, forcing her to get his invested money back. A police officer said that Balaji was subjected to medical tests soon after the complaint, but there wasn’t enough evidence. This is why he hasn’t been taken into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp