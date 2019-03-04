Bengaluru woman accuses business partner of rape, blackmail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman accused her business partner of raping her and then blackmailing her. Hulimavu police said the incidents occurred between December 2016 and February 2019. The victim filed a complaint two months ago.

On Saturday, she met senior police officials for not taking any action. In her complaint, she said Balaji L, a resident of Hulimavu and a realtor, had invested Rs 1 lakh in a firm owned by the victim’s brother.

The victim alleged that Balaji had taken her to his house and raped her while filming videos. Later, he started blackmailing her with the videos, forcing her to get his invested money back. A police officer said that Balaji was subjected to medical tests soon after the complaint, but there wasn’t enough evidence. This is why he hasn’t been taken into custody.