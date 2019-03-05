After a brief hiatus, ‘itchy gang’ targets victim outside bank

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang notorious for conning people after diverting their attention by using an itchy jelly-like substance is back in action in the city after a gap of a few months.On March 1, the gang targeted a 33-year-old resident of Nagappa Reddy Layout in Kaggadasapura, Lakshman, who works in the construction line was targeted by the gang as he exited the CV Raman Nagar branch of the Syndicate Bank where he had withdrawn `2.5 lakh. After accosting him, the gang threw jelly on him, immediately causing severe itching. While he was busy scratching himself, they grabbed the money bag and escaped.

Lakshman had withdrawn the cash as he needed it for medical treatment for his father who is suffering from piles and also has cancer-like symptoms.Lakshman told the police that the jelly-like substance fell on his neck and near his left eye. “I developed such severe itching that I thought I would die from the attack and was scratching. A man then came to me on the pretext of enquiring if I was alright. I told him what had happened and he pulled my collar down and examined me and informed me that the skin had turned red and that there was some substance sticking to the skin. I left my bag and got busy clearing it.”

Meanwhile, three other men surrounded him to offer help. When he turned to collect his bag after clearing the substance, he noticed it was missing. Even the people who were standing next to him to offer help vanished, he said.On raising an alarm, people from inside the bank came out and tried looking for the missing bag and the conmen, but in vain.

Lakshman then alerted the Baiyappannahalli police who rushed to the spot and checked footage from nearby CCTV cameras installed at the bank premises. The footage showed a man following Lakshman into the bank. Once he withdrew money, the miscreant went out and signalled to his three waiting associates. The footage captures them throwing the substance at him and taking the bag with the money even as they pretended to help him.

Lakshman said the conmen were in the age-group of 30-35 and spoke in Kannada, though not fluently.

Lakshman borrowed money from his friends for his father’s surgery later in the day.Baiyappannahalli police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the gang.