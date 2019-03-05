BBMP, RWAs and companies come together  to maintain city lakes

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In the past few years, realising the need to partner civic agencies like the BBMP when it comes to maintaining lakes in their neighbourhood, several resident welfare associations (RWAs) have come forward to take over the responsibility of maintaining the lakes once the civic agencies rejuvenate them. Currently, the BBMP maintains around 74 lakes, with most of them being in Mahadevpura, Bommanahalli, RR Nagar and Yelahanka zones.

Out of these, there are about 19 lakes which are maintained by NGOs and RWAs and four lakes for which the capital investment required for the setting up and maintenance of a sewage treatment plant has been footed by the citizens entirely.

This willingness to help out has led to the city being able to reclaim some of its lakes and ensure that they are maintained in a pristine condition. “We have observed many groups showing interest in maintaining the lakes. We are happy that the water bodies are maintained,” said a senior official from the Lakes Department, BBMP.

After rejuvenation by the BBMP, citizens take care of the maintenance of the lakes. “We are working with the United Way, an NGO, and have asked them to conduct a survey on all the entry and exit points of the lake and come up with a plan about how much sewage needs to be treated. Accordingly, we have worked with an organisation to design the STP. Our design has also been awarded as it is underground and requires almost no maintenance,” said Akhilesh Mishra, a volunteer with General Electric (one of the companies maintaining the Kundanahalli Lake).

The Ulsoor Lake surroundings are another example of a company coming forward to maintain public property. Bengaluru is a busy city. We have renovated the park, fixed toilets for the public and improved the jogging and walking tracks. Also, we engage with the local authorities and discuss matters relevant to the water body. We are planning on developing this water body into a much better tourist spot in the city,” said Zayd Noaman, Executive Engineer at Prestige Estate Projects Limited.

Lakes maintained by NGOS and RWAs

Puttenahalli Lake

Jakkur Lake

Amblipura Kelaginakere

Ulsoor Lake

Rachenahalli lake

Capital Investment by NGO’S and RWA’S

Kundanahalli lake

Mahadevapura Lake

Soul Kere

Doddabommasandra Lake