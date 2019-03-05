BBMP to ensure drinking water to city this summer 

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several areas in the city go through a drinking water scarcity every year as summer approaches. With the situation worsening in the past few years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now gearing up to supply drinking water to all 198 wards of the city and has earmarked funds for the same.

Around 129 wards are identified as core areas and have been allotted `20 lakh each while 69 wards have been given `40 lakh for carrying out projects for drinking water supply.

In addition, `60.4 crore, allotted under the 14th Finance Commission, would also be used. “The fund is allotted to improve existing borewells and to provide new ones to the areas. Every area will be observed and the ward engineers will list out the places accordingly. If the water is not available, ward engineers will purchase it from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) with (Ethoxylated Polyethyiemine) EPI coated tankers,” said MR Venkatesh, Engineer-In-Chief, BBMP.

Also on the cards are Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants which will be installed in several areas, with a focus on slums, in order to improve the water quality. “We have already started work in a few places. We spoke to other officials and decided on the names.

There are few areas where the water levels have gone down drastically and we will have to wait for the monsoon to recharge the groundwater levels before digging borewells. RO plants will be installed here after the bore wells. Water softeners will also be installed as water in some areas is very hard and damages hair and skin,” said B S Prasad, Chief Engineer, East Zone.

Few areas which suffer from water scarcity are D G Halli, Kavalbysandra, S K Garden, Muneshwara Nagara, Kushal Nagara, Pulkeshi Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, MRS Palya, Hebbal, Shantinagar, Austin Town, Vinayaka Nagar, Kodigehalli, Thanisandra,Saraya Palya, Hegde Nagar, Siddapura,Tubarahalli, Madura Nagar, Hosahalli and Dinnur.

These areas are almost completely dependent on borewell water. “In ward 5 and 6, we are completely dependent on borewells, which makes it difficult for every one living there. Also we are looking for places to install the RO plants soon,” said Mohan Das, Executive Engineer, Yelahanka Zone, Byataranayanapura division.