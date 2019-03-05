Chairperson embarks on Trail of two cities 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s the best way to travel between Jodhpur and Jaisalmer? Some might say driving down is the most practical option, while some might suggest hopping on to a train. But ask Neerja Birla and she’ll tell you cycling between the two cities might just prove to be an experience you’ll never forget. The founder and chairperson of Mpower, which recently launched a centre in Bengaluru, has just returned from her trip to Rajasthan and is all praises for it.

Neerja Birla

“I enjoy activities and I realised that in the bargain, I was returning more rejuvenated. The most memorable part was interacting with different village women and common folk we came across. It felt great speaking to them,” she says, adding that it took her three days to cover the distance between the two cities. The trip, however, was not a one-off for Birla, who often pedals during the weekend as well.

A self-confessed nature lover, Birla also has a keen interest in trekking and recently started venturing on much longer treks, as opposed to her routine short hikes around Mumbai. Last October, the mental health advocate went on a trekking trip to the Himalayas and says that being outdoors is a truly spiritual experience for her. “When you go on a trek, you make do with basic amenities and live a simple life. It makes you realise that we tend to surround ourselves with too many materialistic temptations when we need limited things in life,” explains Birla.

When asked about her most memorable trip, Birla promptly replies there isn’t one that she can pick, since every trip helped her grow and taught her something new. “You bring back something special from every experience. I think we’re all products of our experiences so each trip helped me evolve in different ways,” she says.

One of the reasons Birla loves to travel is because of the change in perspective it gives her. Besides just a new world view, it also helped her pay attention to the challenges and difficulties others go through. While she doesn’t have any upcoming trip planned yet, Birla is hoping to strike off two places from her bucket list: North East India and Kolkata, and like a true travel enthusiast, she is already looking forward to the research she will start soon for her next trip.