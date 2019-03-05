Con man who made crores arrested by Basavanagudi police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Basavanagudi police have arrested a 28-year-old man for conning people by offering cars at cheap rates and vanishing.

He has cheated atleast 95 people and earned a few crores. The accused has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Banashankari, who hails from Mandya.

Dinesh would approach people offering cars at low prices. He would convince them to attach their cars with IT companies offering Rs 40,000 as rent. When Dinesh received the money he would pull a vanishing act, leaving the aspiring car-buyers stranded with neither a car or their money.