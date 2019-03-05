Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops nab duo riding stolen bikes in cat-and-mouse chase

Alert cops nabbed two students who had stolen scooters parked near a temple on Hosakerehalli Main Road a few weeks ago.

Published: 05th March 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Alert cops nabbed two students who had stolen scooters parked near a temple on Hosakerehalli Main Road a few weeks ago. To avoid crimes, Hanumanth Nagar police had formed different teams who were deployed in different locations in their jurisdiction. Police Sub-Inspector Kambaiah, head constables Gurunath, Ramesh, Pavan and Naveen were deployed in Srinivas Nagar. 

They were checking the documents of motorists who were found suspicious. Around 7pm, on noticing the cops, Nagendra and Raju took their scooters and tried to escape. The police spotted them speeding away and managed to catch them in a chase.

On subjecting them to inquiry, the duo confessed to have stolen the scooters and were riding them. The arrested students have been identified as Nagendra, 20, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in Katriguppe and Raju 20, a resident of Kasturba Nagar of Mysore Road. They were caught red-handed on March 1 on 80 Feet Road in Srinivasa Nagar. 

On inquiring why they were trying to escape, neither did the the duo give proper answers nor did they have documents of the vehicles. They were taken to the police station along with the vehicles for details inquiry. Nagendra and Raju spilled the beans before the police saying they had stolen two Suzuki Access scooters bearing registration number KA-05-HT-2673 and KA-05-HX-1437 from an empty space near Ganesh Temple on Hosakerehalli Main Road and were using them as their own. 

An investigating officer said the duo are studying final year BCom in APS College. They wanted scooters to pose in front of girls and perform stunts. They didn’t have any intention to sell the scooters. Along with their associates Roshan and Jagadish, they broke open the handle lock of the scooters at night. The owners parked the scooters outside as they didn’t have a parking place. They had registered cases in Byatarayanapura police station. 

The duo told police their parents had not bought them bikes due to financial issues. They used to see their college mates coming in bikes and wished the same. They claim it was their first crime and had plans to further steal high-end bikes. Hanumanthanagar police have taken up a case of theft and security against the duo and seized the scooters. Efforts are on to nab the other two who are absconding, the officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp