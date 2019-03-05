Cops nab duo riding stolen bikes in cat-and-mouse chase

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Alert cops nabbed two students who had stolen scooters parked near a temple on Hosakerehalli Main Road a few weeks ago. To avoid crimes, Hanumanth Nagar police had formed different teams who were deployed in different locations in their jurisdiction. Police Sub-Inspector Kambaiah, head constables Gurunath, Ramesh, Pavan and Naveen were deployed in Srinivas Nagar.

They were checking the documents of motorists who were found suspicious. Around 7pm, on noticing the cops, Nagendra and Raju took their scooters and tried to escape. The police spotted them speeding away and managed to catch them in a chase.

On subjecting them to inquiry, the duo confessed to have stolen the scooters and were riding them. The arrested students have been identified as Nagendra, 20, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in Katriguppe and Raju 20, a resident of Kasturba Nagar of Mysore Road. They were caught red-handed on March 1 on 80 Feet Road in Srinivasa Nagar.

On inquiring why they were trying to escape, neither did the the duo give proper answers nor did they have documents of the vehicles. They were taken to the police station along with the vehicles for details inquiry. Nagendra and Raju spilled the beans before the police saying they had stolen two Suzuki Access scooters bearing registration number KA-05-HT-2673 and KA-05-HX-1437 from an empty space near Ganesh Temple on Hosakerehalli Main Road and were using them as their own.

An investigating officer said the duo are studying final year BCom in APS College. They wanted scooters to pose in front of girls and perform stunts. They didn’t have any intention to sell the scooters. Along with their associates Roshan and Jagadish, they broke open the handle lock of the scooters at night. The owners parked the scooters outside as they didn’t have a parking place. They had registered cases in Byatarayanapura police station.

The duo told police their parents had not bought them bikes due to financial issues. They used to see their college mates coming in bikes and wished the same. They claim it was their first crime and had plans to further steal high-end bikes. Hanumanthanagar police have taken up a case of theft and security against the duo and seized the scooters. Efforts are on to nab the other two who are absconding, the officer said.