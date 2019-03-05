Home Cities Bengaluru

Elevated corridor a relief for traffic-choked city

This 22km North-South corridor will be constructed between Hebbal and Sarjapur Road and will allow motorists to ply on the elevated road through eight critical junctions.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what could be a boon for motorists, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) has floated tenders for the construction of the North-South elevated corridor project. This will be done under three packages and is estimated to be completed in three years.

This 22km North-South corridor will be constructed between Hebbal and Sarjapur Road and will allow motorists to ply on the elevated road through eight critical junctions.Though the corridors will be a continuous stretch like Electronics City flyover, it will have ramps in eight junctions for people to commute towards East-West Corridor 1 and East-West Corridor 2. The ramps will also be aligned according to the areas covered through three connecting corridors designed for the project.

The elevated road will have ramps at eight junctions including Jayamahal Road. It will start from Hebbal and then go to Queen’s Road, Kasturba Road, Richmond Road-St Joesph’s Junction, St Joseph’s Junction-Siddaiah Road, Siddaiah Road-Wilson Garden, Hosur Road-Sarjapur Junction and Sarjapur Junction-ORR.
An official from KRDCL said, “The elevated corridor of North-South will be one complete stretch that will have ramps at eight locations so that commuters can ply towards the connectivity and two other corridors for east and west directions. For example, the corridor will be constructed along the Richmond Road then St. Joseph’s Junction that will go through Urvashi Theatre connecting JC Road and then the down ramp near Cubbon Park. Commuters from there can also ply towards other corridor,” he said.

The KRDCL wants to take up work at different stretches along the identified areas under three packages for the estimated period of three years. However, sources claim that the tender for the remaining corridors will be floated after the current project commences. According to KRDCL sources, the project will start by October 2019.

A BBMP official said, “We had planned for the Minerva Circle Flyover till Hudson Circle. As the elevated corridor will be constructed along the same area, the Minerva Circle Flyover will almost be scrapped,” he said.

