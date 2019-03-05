Help me bring my dog back, man asks volunteers from city

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shashidhar, a former business development manager who was involved in a car accident in Tamil Nadu, also had his Indie dog Killy go missing in the same accident. Determined to get him back, he returned to the site of the accident with more than 40 volunteers from the city to search for Killy and is camped there as there was some news of the dog being spotted in the locality.

Killy, who is going to turn one soon, was accompanying Shashidhar on the day of the accident when he was returning to Bengaluru.

While he tried to overtake a bus from the left, he spotted a pick-up truck at the last moment and slammed the brakes leading to loss of control.

Killy was in the back seat and bolted as soon as the rear door was opened. As there was thick smoke at the site, Shashidhar was unable to catch him.

“I ran after him thinking he would come back, but he just bolted. Two local dogs chased him into a petrol bunk and he wriggled through a gap in the fencing and vanished towards a wooded area,” Shashidhar told TNIE.

Worried about his dog, he finished the accident related formalities and created a WhatsApp group seeking help from volunteers.

“I got more than 40 people who agreed to come with me to launch the hunt for Killy. But on Saturday when I went there, we were nine of us,” he said.

Armed with action plans printed on paper, the group combed the area on the weekend. “We searched for two days and on Sunday we spotted him but he was scared and did not recognise me and ran away again,” he said. Shashidhar has also approached dog behaviourists in the city and locals in Tamil Nadu who could help him get his dog back. He is camped in the town and has spread some of his clothes around the area to help his dog recognize his scent.

When TNIE spoke to dog guru Amruth, a canine behaviourist he said: “Spreading of clothes all over will confuse the dog. They have to use one street and put up clothes of other members of the family, especially near trees and poles. As dogs have powerful hearing, the family members can also ride by in a vehicle used at home, against the wind, several times a day to see if the dog appears.”

“Another vehicle can drive by 10 minutes later to see if the dog has come to the spot,” he said.

BOX:

Dog guru Amruth’s tips: