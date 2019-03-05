Bengaluru housewife accuses ex-driver of harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A homemaker accused her former driver of sexually harassing her and pestering her to leave her husband, besides allegedly threatening to kill him if she failed to do so. She also alleged that he touched her inappropriately and molested her. “The driver was sacked six months ago for his alleged perverted behaviour,” she added.

Kavya (24) (name changed), a resident of Hongasandra, filed a complaint against Shiva Prasad, who is in his late 20’s. According to the complaint, Prasad came to their house at around 9pm on February 26 when Kavya was with her mother and created a ruckus in front of her neighbours.

Kavya asked Prasad to leave, but he started shouting at her demanding her to open the door and even used filthy abusive words. She alleged Prasad even threatened to kill her husband and rape her if she did not accept his proposal.

After discussing Prasad’s behaviour with her husband, Kavya decided to file a complaint with Bommanahalli police on March 2. In her complaint, she said that they hired Prasad as her mother was suffering from a health condition for which she had to be regularly taken for medical check-ups. Prasad started misbehaving with Kavya, and was sacked six months ago. Although for four months he did not return, it was two months ago that he reappeared with a renewed obsession for Kavya. He allegedly would stalk her and pester her to live with him by leaving her husband. A case has been taken up against Prasad, who is absconding.