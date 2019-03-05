Home Cities Bengaluru

Kempe Gowda allottees seek multi-speciality hospital

The forum said the hospital would save lives since the layout was in the outskirts and public find it difficult to reach hospitals due to the traffic congestion.

A cloudy sky over Kempe Gowda bus stand (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By S Lalitha 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposal to shift the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) from Bheemanakuppe in Kengeri to Ramanagara has dealt a blow to allottees of Bangalore Development Authority’s Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout (NPKL). In a letter addressed to the CM, Deputy CM, Chief Secretary and hospitals heads, NPKL Open Forum, a group comprising most allottees, has requested the government to set up a multi-speciality hospital here or along the Major Arterial Road (MAR) along the Layout. 

The letter said, “There are many adjacent villages, upcoming private apartments, private gated communities and revenue layouts in the vicinity. Altogether NPKL and its surroundings will accommodate more than 1,50,000 families and 7,50,000 residents.” The KG Layout is spread over 4,000 acres. When fully completed, 40,000 allottees will be provided properties here, the letter pointed out. 

The forum said the hospital would save lives since the layout was in the outskirts and public find it difficult to reach hospitals due to the traffic congestion. It has suggested branches of: Jayadeva Cardiology Institute or a Neuro centre of NIMHANS. An alternative location would be the MAR, running 10 km long with a width of 330 feet, connects Mysuru Road and Magadi Road, it said. 

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Services, Jawaid Akhtar, said ,”The letter might be in transit. I have not received such a proposal.” Other senior officials too had not yet seen the letter.

