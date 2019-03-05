Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Do we, as human beings, want to be really free from sorrow? Or we have never actually gone into it, faced it and understood all the movement of it, what are the implications involved in it, why human beings, who are so extraordinarily clever in their technological world, why sorrow has never been resolved. I think it is important to talk it over together this question, and to find out for ourselves whether sorrow can really end.

We all suffer, in different ways. There is the sorrow of death of someone, there is the sorrow of great poverty which the East knows very well, great sorrow of ignorance - we use the word ‘ignorance’ in the sense not of book knowledge but the ignorance of not knowing totally oneself, the whole complex activity of the self.

And if we don’t understand that very deeply there is the sorrow of that ignorance. And there is the sorrow of never being able to realise something fundamentally, deeply, though we are very clever at achieving technological success and success in this world. And also we have never been able to understand pain, not only physical pain but also the deep, psychological pain.

One is sure that one knows all these things, one is aware of all this, however learned or not very erudite, we know all these things: that there is personal sorrow of not being beautiful outwardly or inwardly, there is the sorrow of constant struggle, conflict from the moment we are born till we die, there is the sorrow of attachment with its fear, with its corruption, and there is the sorrow of not being loved, and asking, craving to be loved, and there is the sorrow of never realising something beyond thought, that which is eternal. And ultimately there is the sorrow of death.

Now we have described various forms of sorrow. And the factor of sorrow is self-centred activity. Right? We are all so concerned with ourselves, with our endless problems, with old age, not being able to have a global, deep, inward outlook. And together this morning can we go into it, not verbally, intellectually, but actually realise the sorrow that one has had, or that one is having, and the sorrow of the whole world. Physical pain one can understand, do something about it, and perhaps not register it, not record it. I do not know if you have ever tried that.

You may have had pain last week and finished with that pain when that pain is over, not record it. That is possible if you go into it very carefully, it is possible to have physical pain and end it the moment it is over, not carry the remembrance of it at all. It is possible. So that pain does not interfere or bring about neurotic activity in our daily life, and not make that as an excuse to hurt others.

And we bear psychological pain. We all have, as we pointed out the other day, images of ourselves and about others. The brain is always active in either daydreaming, being occupied with something or other, or imagining, creating from that imagination pictures, ideas, and gradually from childhood one builds this structure of the image which is me. And each one of us is doing this constantly, and it is that image that gets hurt, which is me. Right? As we pointed out, when one is hurt there is this resistance, which is building a wall round oneself not to be hurt anymore and therefore more fear and isolation, and the feeling of having no relationship and encouraging loneliness which brings about sorrow also.