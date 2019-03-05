Women to stand on one knee to demand political representation  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Instead of the cliched WhatsApp forwards, pink posters, vouchers, sales and flowers meant to celebrate Women’s day on March 8, Shakti, a non-partisan group, will gather to campaign for greater political representation of women on March 7.Their agenda is to push the election commission to pressurise political parties for 50 per cent of the Lok Sabha tickets to be given to women candidates.

“We will be standing on one knee during the campaign. This is a symbolic representation of how our parliament is unbalanced right now. We call ourselves a democracy but our political parties do not even represent 50 per cent of the population. Parties have been getting away with giving only eight percent of the MP tickets to women for instance,” said Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Shakti.

She added that the election commission regulates parties to ensure democratic conduct during election time and take action when it comes to illegal distribution of money, liquor etc. “Not fielding women candidates is also an undemocratic behaviour by parties, which is the job of the election commission to regulate as well,” she said.

Hundreds of women, including first-time voters, farmers, IT professionals, lawyers and women of all other backgrounds will assemble in popular protest spots across seven cities and 17 districts in India to fight for their rights. The campaign in Bengaluru will take place at Freedom park between 4pm and 7pm, which will include women speaking about the current injustice faced by them when it comes to getting tickets for contesting in the elections.

“We have contacted all stakeholders in the past few months including MPs and women MLAs across the country. On the eve of International Women’s Day, we will ask the election commission to conduct fair elections with balanced representation for women in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Krishnaswamy said, adding that women groups in all the cities will submit a written petition to the state election commission the next day, that is March 8. The campaigns will be taking place at the same time in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chittoor, Hyderabad, 17 districts in Maharashtra, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.