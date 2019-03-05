Home Cities Bengaluru

You can now ‘Trin-Trin’ your way across city

Prime areas like Vidhana Soudha, Koramangala, Banaswadi, Indiranagar are some of the areas under the first phase.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

A man rides a bicycle during the innauguration of the public bicycle sharing project in Vidhana Soudha on Monday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Monday flagged off the much awaited Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) project that will be called ‘Trin-Trin’.  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara inaugurated the initiative at Vidhana Soudha.

The nodal agency of the project, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), will introduce both charging and regular cycles for the cyclists in the city under which bicycles will be available for `3 per kilometre.

Currently, the DULT is introducing about 3,000 bicycles and has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to construct about 400 docking stations in identified areas across the city. Speaking after the inauguration, Kumaraswamy said, “Our government has taken up this initiative to reduce air pollution and find a long term solution to last-mile connectivity in the city.”

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mahendra Jain, said, “This project will help reduce traffic congestion in the city and we expect that the initiative will soon become one of the popular means of transport.”

The DULT has identified total 28 sq km of areas in Central Business District (CBD) where the project will be implemented under the first phase.

Prime areas like Vidhana Soudha, Koramangala, Banaswadi, Indiranagar are some of the areas under the first phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp