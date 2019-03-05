You can now ‘Trin-Trin’ your way across city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Monday flagged off the much awaited Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) project that will be called ‘Trin-Trin’. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara inaugurated the initiative at Vidhana Soudha.

The nodal agency of the project, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), will introduce both charging and regular cycles for the cyclists in the city under which bicycles will be available for `3 per kilometre.

Currently, the DULT is introducing about 3,000 bicycles and has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to construct about 400 docking stations in identified areas across the city. Speaking after the inauguration, Kumaraswamy said, “Our government has taken up this initiative to reduce air pollution and find a long term solution to last-mile connectivity in the city.”

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mahendra Jain, said, “This project will help reduce traffic congestion in the city and we expect that the initiative will soon become one of the popular means of transport.”

The DULT has identified total 28 sq km of areas in Central Business District (CBD) where the project will be implemented under the first phase.

Prime areas like Vidhana Soudha, Koramangala, Banaswadi, Indiranagar are some of the areas under the first phase.