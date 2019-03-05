Home Cities Bengaluru

Your vehicle is under threat

Bengaluru has been seeing a new high in motor vehicle thefts with 732 cases this year until March 3.

Published: 05th March 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru has been seeing a new high in motor vehicle thefts with 732 cases this year until March 3. West and South divisions have seen the highest number of cases with 134 and 120 respectively and 70-80 cases in a week in the city. Police sources say that Toyota Innova and Royal Enfields are at the top of the list for operators in the city since they have higher returns.

In addition to this, “Some thefts happen when a person has consumed alcohol and steals a two-wheeler for a fun ride. Once the fuel tank is empty, they park the vehicle somewhere and run away. That is why local stations wait at least for two days before registering a case,” said a police source. However, other sources claim that 90 per cent of the reported cases are genuine cases.

Areas such as Kengeri, Kumaraswamy layout and Hanumanth Nagar are some of the common places with high motor vehicle thefts. “Most are stolen from residential areas during the night and from commercial areas during the day, police said.

The city also has gangs which steal two-wheelers. They sell the vehicles to garages, which use these for spare parts. There are also gangs that pose as potential buyers on online platforms. They meet the sellers and steal their two-wheelers on the pretext of taking the vehicle on a test drive, police said.

So how do the police detect such cases? “We are understanding the traditional ways of frequent operators in the city and using it to find out how others are working. Most of these gangs come from Tamil Nadu. Such acts include inter-state and inter-district crimes,” said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar, who declined to share details on how the city cops track gang operators in the city. Kumar also mentioned that special efforts are taken where all divisional DCPs are asked to go after the old operators/ criminals and enquire about existing cases or their whereabouts.

A police source, however, revealed to City Express that the city cops use former gang operators or existing ones who act as informants providing facts and particulars regarding the thefts that take place.
“The problem is that victims park their vehicle on roads up to 300 metres away from their own house. So nobody will know when the vehicle is stolen. Another point is that people are confident of parking on the road since they are sure of claiming insurance,” explained S Annamalai, DCP (south).

Police sources said that in a majority of the detected chain snatching cases, they found the culprits using stolen bikes to carry out thefts. Such gang members steal a bike, snatch chains and then leave the vehicle in some isolated place before fleeing. Some even steal high-end bikes just for a joyride, police said. While the detection numbers are extremely low, police officials say that there are many vehicles lying in city police stations which nobody bothers to claim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp