Two Bangladeshis held for dacoity in Bengaluru

The gang members sometimes pose as business agents and try to gather information about family members.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Dharwad police on Tuesday arrested two persons from Bangladesh in connection with a dacoity case reported in Dharwad on October 4, 2018 and recovered gold ornaments and cash from their possession.Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj said Munir Abdul Khadir (38) and Milan Halim (27) from Bangladesh arrested at K R Puram in Bengaluru. They have been kept in police custody for nine days and search is on other gang members.

After the dacoity was reported at Kalyan Nagar in Dharwad, the police had formed a team under the leadership of DCP L Nagesh and DCP Shivakumar. When the police were probing the case, they came across a dacoity case reported in Odisha with similar modus operandi. The Dharwad police contacted the Odisha police and collected details, which eventually led to the arrest of two members of the gang.

Modus operandi

The police said members of the gang enter India by crossing the border illegally. Later, they come in touch with other Bangladeshis staying in various parts of India and create fake documents with the help of agents in Bengaluru and other Indian cities. Once they form a team, they go on looking for probable houses, which could be looted. The dacoits tie up victims and decamp with gold and cash. The gang members sometimes pose as business agents and try to gather information about family members.

The police said most of the inter-state criminals get details of houses during their jail stay. “The jails have become a source of information for many criminals. Once the crime is committed, the gang members do not stay in the same city. They move to their native places or other cities, and take up routine works,” said an investigating officer.

Residents install CCTVs 

Residents of Shakati Colony have installed CCTV cameras in their area, which have 40 houses. The CCTVs were installed on Monday. 

