Fraudsters rob woman of gold chain

A 60-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by a couple of fraudsters here on Sunday.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 04:12 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 60-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by a couple of fraudsters here on Sunday. Hanumanthamma, the victim, a resident of SBI Layout in Kodichikkanahalli, has filed a complaint with Bommanahalli police. She stays on the third floor of a residential building. On Sunday, she went down to watch her grandchildren playing. Around 1 pm a woman aged around 30 years approached Hanumanthamma with a purse and asked her if it belonged to her.

When Hanumanthamma denied it was hers, the con woman told her that there was Rs 3,000 in the purse and that they both could share it equally. The woman told Hanumanthamma that she stayed nearby and took her with her. When the con woman threw the purse and started counting the money, a man aged around 35 years went to the duo and asked if they had taken his purse.

The woman replied to him in the negative. When he questioned them about the money, the con woman told him that she would promise on everything holy, removed her jewellery and tied it in a duppatta. She asked Hanumanthamma also to remove the gold chain and promise likewise. When Hanumanthamma took out her gold chain and was wrapping it in her pallu and knotting it, the con woman pretended to help her. She then asked Hanumanthamma to go home and left the place.

On reaching home, Hanumanthamma untied the saree knot to find betel nuts and not the gold chain. She alerted her family members about the fraud and complained to the police. An investigating officer said that Hanumanthamma has lost her gold chain weighing 20 grams and worth about Rs 40,000.

