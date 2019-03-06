Family of five killed after SUV collides with KSRTC bus   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five members of a family — a couple and their three children — were killed on the spot after their SUV collided head-on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Airavat bus in Nelamangala near Yentaganahalli village, on Monday night. The over-speeding SUV was reportedly driven in such a reckless manner that it crossed the broad road median and crashed into the KSRTC bus which was coming in the opposite direction.

The family had gone to Adichunchanagiri for Mahashivaratri celebrations and were returning to Bengaluru. The driver and conductor of the bus sustained minor injuries owing to the intensity of the impact while the passengers in the bus escaped unhurt.The deceased are Elumalai (45), his wife Kamala (35) and their children — Kiran (14), Giridhar (13) and Geetha (10). The family was residing at Pantarapalya in Nayandahalli.

A family who killed in road accident in

Nelamangala on Monday night

Elumalai worked as a masonry supervisor at construction sites while Kamala worked as a pourakarmika with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). All the three children were studying in a private school. The relatives of the family said they had left the city on Monday afternoon to visit the Kalabairaveshwar Temple in Adichunchanagiri.

The police said the incident occurred at 10.50pm as they they were returning to the city, when the car first crashed into the median and crossed over on the opposite side to collide head-on into the bus which was on its way to Manipal. Bus driver Beema Rao and conductor Keshav alerted the Nelamangala traffic police. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem and the relatives were informed.

Beema Rao told The New Indian Express, “I was shocked to see the SUV jump over the median. It was in the air before colliding head-on into my bus. The impact was such that I was stuck between the steering and the seat ... the passengers had to free me from that position.

Then I was rushed to a nearby hospital. I have injuries on my left leg and chest. Conductor Keshav managed to alert the officials of the KSRTC and 31 passengers were put in another bus to reach Manipal.”Nelamangala traffic police have registered a case against the deceased Elumalai for reckless driving. The traffic on the highway was also affected for a while before the damaged vehicles were towed away.

Elumalai, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, had come to the city two decades ago. Speaking to TNIE, Poornima, sister-in-law of Elumalai, said that the couple's children were studying in a private school in Nayandahalli and his wife Kamala was working with BBMP for the last five years as a contract employee. Poornima said She was waiting that her job would be permanent soon.

Elumalai had bought black color SUV, a few years ago and some one suggested him that to change the vehicle as it is not good for him. Then he sole that vehicle and bought white colour just three months ago. It is really shocked that all of the family killed in the mishap and Elumalai was very kind to everyone.

He was the person helping all of his relatives and family in all the way and he told that he was going to the temple for Shivaratri. He had called his friends and told that they got Prasadam around 7pm and then later they left Adichunchanagiri. The bodies were taken to Kengeri cremation centre after the postmortem and last rites were performed on Tuesday evening. The couple have a big dreams of their children who were very bright in the academic.