Jeweller fails to identify fake gold rings, loses Rs 74,000

They told Singh that one of their family members had fallen sick and they needed money for emergency medical treatment.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 04:12 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
BENGALURU:  A couple managed to cheat a jeweller to the tune of Rs 74,000 by pledging fake gold rings. Nirmal Singh, owner of Roopa Ranjith Jewellers and Bankers located on Magadi Road, is the victim. In his complaint filed at Kempapura Agrahara police station, Singh said the couple first came to his shop on February 16, and introduced themselves as Chanamma and Krishnachar.

They told Singh that one of their family members had fallen sick and they needed money for medical treatment. They gave two rings to Singh, and in return, he gave the couple Rs 30,000. On March 1, the couple again visited the shop with three rings. Singh gave them a loan of Rs 44,000 this time. While arranging jewelleries, Singh noticed that the design of all the rings was same.

“I asked my elder brother to check if they were real gold. My brother found that those rings were made of silver and coated with gold,” Singh stated in his complaint. An investigating officer siad according to Singh the couple were in their late 30s and speaking in Kannada. “The CCTV camera at the shop was not functioning over the last two months. We have taken up a case of cheating.”

