Home Cities Bengaluru

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over defence land to CM Kumaraswamy

The defence minister also formally handed over properties -- totally measuring 55,000 sqm -- from the Ministry of Defence to the chief minister to start these projects.

Published: 06th March 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lay the foundation stone laying ceremony for Namma Metro Phase-II’s underground stations at Modi Garden, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 12 developmental projects that are to be carried out on defence lands.

Sitharaman said the request for defence lands had been pending for many years. “Small parcels of defence land had become big hurdles in the way of developmental projects. I was disappointed to find that there were no sincere efforts made by governments to resolve the issues, and many projects remained incomplete. But this time, we are committed to resolve them. After all, people’s aspirations have to met by governments,” she said.

Kumaraswamy said the coalition government was committed to change the face of Bengaluru. “Shortly, work on the suburban train project will also start. The government has also planned peripheral ring roads and a 102km elevated corridor to decongest city roads.”The defence minister also formally handed over properties -- totally measuring 55,000 sqm -- from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to the chief minister to start these projects. Of the 12 projects, two are related to the construction of underground Metro stations at Vellara Junction and MG Road. 

Metro Phase-2 includes 12 underground stations, of which three are proposed to be set up on defence land. The MoD has provided working permission to take up work on MG Road and Vellara Junction stations, while approval for the third station at Langford Town is expected shortly. The MoD has provided 1,557 sqm of land on permanent basis and 7,197 sqm on temporary basis, for construction of the two stations. Work on the underground section is likely to commence in the next three months.

10 projects to be taken up by BBMP at Rs 100 crore (in sqm)

  • Additional loop for existing Railway Over Bridge at Banaswadi: 446.85 
  • ROB at Byappanahalli: 10,207.26
  • Road from Ejipura Inner Ring Road to Sarjapur: 21,600 
  • Road connecting NH-7 to Sanjeevani Nagar (Ward 7): 3,790.83 
  • Road connecting NH-7 to Hebbal Sarovara Layout: 2,003.88 
  • Widening of existing Hosur- Laskar Road — 10,637.11 
  • Widening of Lower Agaram Rd from Hosmat Hospital to Viveknagar: 1,699.42 
  • Widening of Lower Agaram Road: 3,31.72 
  • Alternative road from Kaval Byrasandra to Modi Garden in DJ Halli: 4,604.93 
  • Slip road in construction of elevated corridor by integrating Ejipura Main Road Inner Ring Road Jn, Sony World Jn, Kendriya Sadan Jn: 497.90
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister defence lands Bengaluru development projects Karnataka government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp