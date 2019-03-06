Home Cities Bengaluru

VTU’s new initiative training by the students, for the students   

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon,  students of Tier 1 engineering colleges in the state affiliated to Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will train their counterparts studying in Tier 2 and 3 colleges on various skills. Considering the feedback given by the recruiters about lack of skills among students of Tier 2 and 3 institutions affecting campus placements, the student-related activities monitoring committee had recommended “training of students by students.”

This was discussed in the recent VTU executive council meeting where the recommendation was accepted unanimously. It was decided to implement the same from the current academic year itself.

The members of the committee interacted with the students of Tier 1 colleges before make this recommendation. Committee chairman Dr Sanjeev Kubakaddi, who is also an executive council member said, “We interacted with several students from Tier 1 colleges about this and they have expressed their interest. Considering all the inputs, we have designed this project where students from Tier 1 colleges will train students from Tier 2 and 3 colleges.” The training will include communication skills, how to face interviews, body language, how to write a resume, among other skills.

“The reason for involving students in this training programme is because it is easy to reach out to students through students ... they will be of the same age group. Moreover, when the training is by students, it will be like an informal friendly-meet,” Kubakaddi said. It is, however, not mandatory for students to take part in the training, but those who volunteer to train the students will get a certificate from VTU terming them a student trainer.

According to the information available from the university, of the 200-odd colleges, about 50 colleges comes under Tier 1 category and majority of them are located in Bengaluru. Reacting to the move, a placement officer from one of the top engineering colleges in the city said, “This is a good initiative because students will understand things better when it is told to them by people of the same age group. And when we look at the placement feedback, most Tier 2 and 3 colleges are not providing proper skill training to their students.”

