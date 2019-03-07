Alert about suspicious SUV has police on toes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state police were put on alert on Tuesday, following an input from Maharashtra that a suspicious vehicle could enter Bengaluru. However, the alert was withdrawn after the vehicle in question was traced by Maharashtra police.

The alert was issued by the Internal Security Division (ISD) on Tuesday late evening. “About five to six people were sighted inside the vehicle, which was behaving in a suspicious manner- changing lanes/bypass inside Pune city. It is likely that the vehicle may be heading towards Bangalore,” the alert stated.

By Wednesday morning, however, the ISD sleuths withdrew the alert after they received information from Maharashtra police that they had traced the vehicle and there was no reason to panic. When contacted, AM Prasad, DGP of the ISD, confirmed the development.