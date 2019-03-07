BBMP bike ambulances to vroom in city soon

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is planning on introducing bike ambulances to help accident victims with first aid before ambulance vans arrive. `2 crore has been allocated. There are around 20 bike ambulances run by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The health department is planning on introducing 25 to 50 bikes, wherein all bikes will have oxygen supply facilities, drip sets and intravenous therapy. A first aid kit and medicines will also be carried. “Sometimes, people die at the accident spot as there is no one to immediately attend to them. Bike ambulances can reach sooner,” explained Manoranjan Hegde, Chief Health Officer(Public Health).

There will be two kinds of bike ambulances, Bajaj Avenger with an estimated cost of `1,30,000 per bike and Bajaj scooters costing `75,000. There are plans to employee female staff too.

The health department also plans on establishing a 25-seater separate call centre and control room. They require `13 crore for maintenance. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, she stated that once the initiative is started, all the other necessities will be discussed with the department and extra amount will be released from the mayor’s discretionary grant, if necessary.