BBMP tightens loose ends on park equipment, seeks funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of an eight-year-old boy who came in contact with a live wire in Rajkumar park in Kammanahalli recently has prompted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad to order a safety check of all parks within their jurisdiction.

Zonal superintendents and engineers in the Horticulture department have found several old or damaged electrical equipment, loose wires, children’s play equipment, light fittings that require replacement.

Santosh Kumar, zonal superintendent for the east zone, said, “We are surveying 242 parks in this zone, including Rajkumar park, where the accident happened. So far, we have replaced 30 electrical boxes that were old and in a bad condition with wires hanging out. These are wires meant to connect to the park’s lighting and fuse boxes.”

“We are concentrating more on electrical fittings. This is with emergency funds disbursed by the Bangalore Nurserymen Cooperative Society Limited,” Kumar added.

In the south zone which has around 288 parks, officials found that the electrical connections were okay but the other park equipments were damaged.

An engineer who is conducting the ongoing survey said, “There are several miscreants who damage the lights. Some of them are beyond repair and had to be replaced. There is no park security here and public apathy causes damage. We have had to replace 25 such light fittings in the south zone parks.”

In some parks in the Yelahanka zone, live wires were found hanging from the poles and on the ground which were rectified. “Since several parks in this area are new, during the survey, we found that they lack basic equipment. We are seeking funds to get them installed now,” said an engineer from the Bommanahalli zone.