Bengaluru cabbie assaulted for entering private property

An investigating officer said that they arrested five people, including the property owner Babu Reddy, while three others are still at large.

Published: 07th March 2019 06:55 AM

BENGALURU: A cab driver who allegedly entered a private property in Konappana Agrahara to reach a customer was beaten up by a group of people. The driver Deepak Kumar (26), who was following directions on Google Maps, filed a complaint with the Electronics City police station. Police arrested five people in connection with the incident, who said that the driver entered a private property belonging to Babu Reddy and allegedly hit a woman.

Kumar said that he was on his way to pick up a customer who had booked a trip on March 3. When he was in Konnapana Agrahara, close to the location, he found there was a road on a five acre land. "I entered it and on reaching the end of the land, I found there was no route to reach the customer. When I was driving back to the main road, a group of people caught and beat me up," he stated in his complaint.

An investigating officer said that they arrested five people, including the property owner Babu Reddy, while three others are still at large. "The accused have claimed that there is a ladies' paying guest accommodation in that area and a lot of people come to the location to meet the women during weekends, with some even arriving there to eve-tease them. They thought Kumar was among them as he was rude after hitting and injuring a woman," he added.

The officer also clarified that the map did not show him any wrong location, but it was Kumar's own wrong judgement which landed him on a private property.

