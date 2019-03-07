Civic work unearths decades-old rajakaluve

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: WITH many civic works undertaken in Bengaluru, which involves a lot of digging, the city is springing some surprises.For instance, afterunearthing 30-year-old water and electricity connections, the BBMP has now come across an old rajakaluve or stormwater drain that nobody knew about. This is estimated to be at least 50 years old.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which was taking up the new trunk connections, has now found a rajakaluve crossing under the main roads on which several buildings have now come up over the past five decades or so.

D Pramod, corporator of Cottonpet ward, said: “Recently, we found the rajakaluve under this road of which we had no map. We don’t even know where it connects. We will now have to take up work of constructing a retaining wall for the rajakaluve and then finish the ongoing works. However, I expect this work to be completed by next month.”

A resident of Cottonpet Main Road, Nataraj said the rajakaluve that has been unearthed like an archaeological find, has now caused a huge problem. “There is a rajakaluve here which nobody knew about. Just two days ago, a 5-year-old girl fell into it and had to be admitted to a hospital. A cow, too, has fallen into it earlier. As the rajakaluve lacks a retaining wall, the leaking water from a BWSSB line is also causing a huge problem here,” he said.

The road is a significant one as it is a major arterial road that connects commuters from Majestic and other North Bengaluru areas with southern parts of the city.The residents and traders around Cottonpet main road are having a tough time as the road is blocked due to the ongoing civic works in the area. While BBMP wanted to take up the TenderSure road works in the area, the rajakaluve has emerged as a new problem.

“The work, which has been going on for over a month, has brought down our business by nearly 50%. Around two months ago, the same stretch saw a cave-in. After that, our businesses took a hit,” another trader on that road said. Basavaraj Kabade, executive engineer, Project Central, BBMP, said, “We are currently taking up TenderSure works along the road. However, BWSSB is also taking up the new trunk connection for water pipeline as there was leakage. After TenderSure road works we will take up white topping. Once BWSSB completes its works, the condition of the road will be better. The overall cost of the work is estimated to be Rs 11 crore.”