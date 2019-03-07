Home Cities Bengaluru

Cleanliness rankings: Bengaluru improves position, but there is still a long way to go

Bengaluru, once known as a Garden City, got the tag Garbage city after the garbage crisis in 2012, when Mavallipura landfill was shut down after locals staged protests.

Published: 07th March 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, Bengaluru got a better rank in the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ report which was released on Wednesday. The city scored 194th rank as against 215th last year.

Bengaluru, once known as a Garden City, got the tag Garbage city after the garbage crisis in 2012, when Mavallipura landfill was shut down after locals staged protests.

Following this, with the intervention of the High Court, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started to look for a more scientific approach towards garbage disposal.  They replaced the landfill system with processing units, and brought many changes in law like banning plastic, waste segregation at source,  etc. However, enforcing them still posed a challenge.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru scored 8th rank out of 26 cities in 2018. This year, it scored the third rank out of 26 cities.Speaking to TNIE, D Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management, said: “There has been a marginal improvement in waste management. However, Bengaluru is not in par with other cities which scored well. There has been certain loopholes from our side too, like in certain places, garbage vehicles would not go to collect waste. Now, BBMP has called for tenders where the bidder has to install GPS and RFID tracking system in all his garbage vehicles. Based on the tracking system, payment will be done. This will ensure vehicles will go collect waste on time.”

Randeep said the timings of waste collection by pourakarmikas also added to waste disposal woes as some people left home early for work. “Some people leave home at 6 am, while pourakarmikas come between 7 am to 10 am. In this process, people throw waste on the road and create black spots,’’ he said.BBMP authorities will be seriously assessing the marks and try to improve in those areas where they have lost points, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cleanliness rankings Garden City Swachh Survekshan BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp