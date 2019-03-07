Bengaluru: Couple arrested for beating up another couple in road rage incident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple was arrested for assaulting another couple in a road rage incident. While on their way to attend a function, the victims were almost hit by a car coming in their direction, violating the one-way rule. When they questioned the couple in the car, they were beaten up.

Veena T, a resident of BNB Layout in Seetaramapalya, filed a complaint with Mahadevpura police. Police have arrested Abhinav Ranjan and his wife Shiksha, both in their 30s.In her complaint, Veena said she and her husband Shubhakar were on their way to attend a birthday function on March 1. "We were near Anjaneya temple in Seetaramapalya around 7 pm, when a car almost hit our car. My husband questioned the couple — Ranjan and Shiksha. They got into an argument and the couple started assaulting Shubhakar. When I asked them to stop, they started to assault me and even tore my dress. Ranjan even touched me inappropriately and manhandled," she stated

Veena then called the police and a Hoysala rushed to the spot and detained the assaulters. An officer said, "Ranjan and his wife also filed a counter complaint after two days. We are investigating both the cases."