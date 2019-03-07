Customers to have their say on BSNL services

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) often faces scathing criticism from users who complain about the inefficient network, lack of 4G services and indifference from BSNL staffers.

On Thursday, users plan to voice their displeasure online as BSNL’s chief managing director Anupam Shrivastava is hosting a live chat on Twitter on March 7 between 3pm and 4pm to listen to the woes of customers.

With competition in the telecom sector getting more intense and private players doling out attractive schemes to lure customers, BSNL had introduced 4G services in Karnataka this year. The tender for the same has been processed and BSNL is awaiting spectrum allocation from the Government of India any time now. Speaking to CE, RWA secretary of Kumara Park West, Chithra Venkatesh says she has been using a BSNL landline for 30 years and also uses the BSNL SIM for the past 10 years. “The sound clarity is a little bad and there are a lot of disturbances in the background, but we have it for so many years that most of our friends remember the landline number as compared to our mobile number,” she says.

Another customer Avinash Bandre, says BSNL introduces new products but fails to train their staff. “They have no idea how to implement the product. We opted for a Fiber To Home connection which used to be down for 15 days a month. The staff are rude and at times, clueless about how to solve issues,” he says.

On a lighter note, some customers are satisfied with the BSNL services. “I have been using this connection for 36 years and have no complaints regarding it,” says Sajid Zubbair, a resident of Indiranagar.

Queries can be raised with the hashtag #talktoBSNLCMD.