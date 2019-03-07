Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC issues notice to MLA N Munirathna in voter ID card case

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Congress MLA N Munirathna, the  Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

Published: 07th March 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Congress MLA N Munirathna, the  Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).  A petition filed by N Rakesh of Jalahalli seeks directions to the State to hand over the investigation to the CBI in a case registered by Jalahalli police with regard to several EPIC cards, BBMP seals and other materials seized on May 8, 2018 from a flat of SLV Park View, during the last assembly elections.Justice Aravind Kumar adjourned the hearing to March 11.

Accusing the Jalahalli police of showing Munirathna as an ‘absconder’ (in crime No.54/2018) till  the filing of the chargesheet and dropping him from the alleged offences, the petitioner said this justified a need for a comprehensive investigation by the CBI.

Seeking directions from the court to the State to give protection to his life and also of his family members as well as to the witnesses involved in the case and their family members, the petitioner alleged that Jalahalli police have botched up the case.

Pointing out the omissions allegedly committed by the investigating officials, the petitioner stated that total number of EPIC cards seized is 9,564. The Inspector of Police, Jalahalli has not given full details of EPIC cards in the interim chargesheet, he said.

He also pointed out that the ispector has also stated in the interim chargesheet that the digital evidence is sent to private labs and not to the government lab. This gives rise to doubts about the sanctity of the investigation, he said.

In the chargesheet, the inspector deliberately did not file a certificate under Section 65 (B) of the Indian Evidence Act and this seems to be done to ensure that the digital evidence is not accepted in the court during trial, he claimed.

The petitioner further alleged that the inspector deliberately identified 40 out of 60 persons to record their statements and incidentally these 40 witnesses were all daily wage labourers and not permanent residents of Bengaluru. Hence, they are unlikely to appear before the court during trial, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Munirathna Congress MLA Karnataka Congress MLA Karnataka High Court EPIC cards voter ID card case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp