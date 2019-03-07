Scolded by school principal, Bengaluru teacher commits suicide

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old teacher has allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by the principal of the school where she was working. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home on March 1.

Madaleena, a resident of Church Road area in Kalena Agrahara, was working as an English language teacher in a private school on Bannerghatta Road and she would take classes from LKG to class 3. Her husband Francis A who lodged a complaint with Konankunte police told The New Indian Express that his wife came home crying around 2.30 pm last Friday.

“She told me the principal called her to his chamber and blamed her saying that she was not teaching the students properly. He told her if she cannot teach small children, then she should go and die somewhere. He also told her not to come to work from the next day.”

Francis said he reassured her that things would work out fine and they would visit the rector of the church which runs the school and sort out the issue. “She went into her room. I went downstairs and spoke to my neighbour’s wife, then called my sister over the phone and returned in 20 minutes. The bedroom door was closed... I went into her room, only to find her hanging. I immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared brought dead,” Francis said.

He said a fellow teacher had reportedly complained to the principal that Madaleena was not teaching properly and so he would get his son admitted to some other school. Since then she was harassed by the principal and she was given seven classes a day, he said.

Francis is a real estate agent and Madaleena had started working because of his ill health.An investigating officer said, “we have taken up the case of abetment to suicide against the principal. There was no death note left by Madaleena.”