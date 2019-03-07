TG Halli reservoir to supply 135 MLD water to city by 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost drinking water supply to Bengaluru, three projects totalling `351.18 crore were launched by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. Foundation stones were laid to rejuvenate Tippagondanahalli reservoir and build a reservoir at Gottigere while a drinking water project was launched at Uttarahalli.

Western and North Western parts of the city stand to benefit from the revival and refurbishment of TG Halli reservoir on Magadi Main Road at a cost of `260.33 crore which will supply an additional 135 Million Litres of Water Per Day (MLD) to the city by 2021. Dasarahalli, Harohalli, Yeswanthpur, Visvesvaraya Layout and Vijayanagar will be supplied Cauvery water when it is completed.

Due to contamination of water caused by industries in T G Halli, water supply from the reservoir was completely stopped by 2012.Speaking at the launch at T G Halli, G Parameshwara said that among the numerous problems that need to redressed, shortage of drinking water is being accorded priority. “The 135 MLD from the rejuvenated T K Halli will augment the 1400 MLD being supplied to the city daily,” he said. Under the Yettinahole water supply scheme, the Hesaraghatta reservoir will receive 0.8 Trillion Million Cubic feet of water while 1.7 TMC will be supplied to T G Halli, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister declared open the pipeline at Uttarahalli that will supply water to 17 villages. This 17.85 crore project is part of the 110 villages water supply scheme of BWSSB. Despite the pipeline being in place for over two years, it was made functional only today. According to an official, nearly 15,000 residents have applied for water connections here and they will receive the water on priority.

The foundation stone for a `73-crore Gottigere ground water level reservoir which can store up to 20 MLD of water was laid. It will supply water to 20 villages when it is completed in 2020.