Home Cities Bengaluru

What’s in a surname?

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made quite the uproar when he said he had no qualms in taking up his wife Deepika Padukone’s surname.

Published: 07th March 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ruhani Swapna Nishant with her parents

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When city-based actor Veena Sunder attended her husband Sunder Raj’s (also an actor) film screening for Kirugoorina Gayyaligalu, she was in for a surprise. There was no Sunder Raj in the roll call. Instead, the name ‘Sunder Veena’ flashed on the screen. While her husband had informally dropped his official surname to adopt her name in 2006, this was the first time he was doing so in his professional space. “When we got married, he never wanted me to change my name but I went ahead anyway. So to see him use my name with his in the professional space made me feel incredibly proud,” recalls Veena.

Both Veena and Sunder were part of the same industry, where Veena became a well-known household name, thanks to being a part of various daily TV shows. Sunder reveals that another contemporary of his also went by the name of Sunder Raj, which was a cause of confusion. “Most people would refer to me as ‘Veena’s Sunder’ to make it clear who they were referring to. So, that’s when I decided to change my name to avoid any further mix-up,” says Sunder.

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made quite the uproar when he said he had no qualms in taking up his wife Deepika Padukone’s surname. Closer home, like Sunder, other Bengaluru men have taken on their wife’s name to pay tribute to the women in their lives.

In 2012, Raj Sowmea (previously Venkata Varadarajan) returned to the city from the Middle East to start his own business. Since he was just starting out, his wife supported the family financially and was the one making most of their major decisions. “For those few months, she had taken charge completely and called the shots,” says Raj (46). The couple has two children and Raj wanted them to carry their mother’s name as well but felt it would be too late since their birth certificates were already registered. “In fact, when my friend became a father, his son’s name also carried his wife’s name. I felt like he completely stole my thought! But since it was too late for my children, I decided to do it my way and adopted her name with mine,” shares Raj.

Since making the change officially was a tedious process, both Sunder and Raj did the next best thing in their capacity: They took to social media to change their names. “As much as I’d like to change my name on my documents, it would be a time-consuming process. After changing my name on social media,I started using ‘Sunder Veena’ in all the title cards of my movies as well,” says Sunder.

Raj, too, agrees that his school marks cards, degree certificate and passport all carry different names and he didn’t want to add another layer to the name change process. “Besides, with social media, most people in my circle are already aware of my name preference,” he adds. Like Sunder, he too associated his wife’s name with his for his creative works. The entrepreneur has penned some short stories for Amazon Kindle, all of which carry the name ‘Raj Sowmea’.

While people have been largely accepting of the men’s decisions, the husbands do admit that initially, they were at the receiving end of comments such as ‘You’re such a hen-picked man’ from family members. “These were passing comments and never bothered me. Marriage changed me and my wife had a huge role to play in that. Those comments stopped too after some time,” says Raj.

The second gen

When K Anbunathan’s son was born two years ago, he knew this would be his chance to break away from the long-standing tradition of children carrying their father’s names as part of their identity. “As a father I was involved emotionally, but my wife obviously played a bigger role since she had a physical bond with our son. My wife was on the same page too so we decided to name our son Aarav Kriti Nathan,” says the 38-year-old advertising professional. Agrees Nishant Ratnakar, a 37-year-old independent photographer, who also added his wife’s name to his daughter’s name, who is now known as Ruhani Swapna Nishant. While neither of the two had an issue with getting the names registered, Ratnakar does feel that the lack of guidelines in what the law says could hinder people from taking such steps. “While no one had an issue with my wife or I choosing to add her name to our daughter’s name, I do know of someone who faced problems while he tried to include his mother’s name as the parental authority in his signature. More people might be willing to go against the norm if there were lesser such instances,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp