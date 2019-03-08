Home Cities Bengaluru

A doctor who quit her job to empower other women

Swathi then thought of setting up a soap and shampoo factory, which now has 8-10 lakh customers, not only in Karnataka but also in three districts each of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Women employees pack soap at Dr Swathi’s factory in Hosadurga, Chitradurga

By G Subhash Chandra 
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The zeal to serve the society better and provide employment to people motivated this naturopathy doctor to quit her government job and become an entrepreneur.Dr Swathi Pradeep B J was working as a government doctor at Hosadurga taluk. However the hardship faced by the rural people and their migration to urban areas for employment prompted her to set up a rural industry to generate employment for locals. 

Swathi then thought of setting up a soap and shampoo factory, which now has 8-10 lakh customers, not only in Karnataka but also in three districts each of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. She has plans to extend her reach across South India. 

The industrial unit which started with three employees now employs 70 who  produce about 5 lakh soaps (Gram flour, red sandalwood, aloe vera and tulasi) and 500kg of aloe vera shampoo and organically formulated mosquito repellents. Dr Swathi said Hosadurga’s economy is dependent on agriculture and the perennial drought adversely affected the farming community, mainly women. “We decided to set up an industry which could provide employment to women. A majority of the employees here are women."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp