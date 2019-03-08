A doctor who quit her job to empower other women

G Subhash Chandra By

CHITRADURGA: The zeal to serve the society better and provide employment to people motivated this naturopathy doctor to quit her government job and become an entrepreneur.Dr Swathi Pradeep B J was working as a government doctor at Hosadurga taluk. However the hardship faced by the rural people and their migration to urban areas for employment prompted her to set up a rural industry to generate employment for locals.

Swathi then thought of setting up a soap and shampoo factory, which now has 8-10 lakh customers, not only in Karnataka but also in three districts each of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. She has plans to extend her reach across South India.

The industrial unit which started with three employees now employs 70 who produce about 5 lakh soaps (Gram flour, red sandalwood, aloe vera and tulasi) and 500kg of aloe vera shampoo and organically formulated mosquito repellents. Dr Swathi said Hosadurga’s economy is dependent on agriculture and the perennial drought adversely affected the farming community, mainly women. “We decided to set up an industry which could provide employment to women. A majority of the employees here are women."